ING Groep NV Acquires 44,174 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 200.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,166 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 1,134,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,413. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

