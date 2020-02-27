ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 222.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $22.87. 6,538,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

