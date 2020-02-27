ING Groep NV Buys 429 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.64.

ESS traded down $11.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.05. 26,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,947. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $271.58 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.66.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at $484,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

