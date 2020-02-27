ING Groep NV Buys 586 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Verisign by 1,062.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 490.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Verisign by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.39. The company had a trading volume of 481,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,729. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.84 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.84.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

