ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 8,291 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 162.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Celanese by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Celanese by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Celanese by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

CE stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

