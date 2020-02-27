ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Copart by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

CPRT traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.56. 181,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

