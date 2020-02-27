ING Groep NV Grows Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 309.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

CAH stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.32. 2,953,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

