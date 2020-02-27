ING Groep NV Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.37.

NYSE LH traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,675. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

