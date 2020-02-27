ING Groep NV Increases Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 111,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,665. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.59. 4,337,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

