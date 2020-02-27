ING Groep NV Invests $1.02 Million in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Evergy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after purchasing an additional 433,703 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after acquiring an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 121.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 414,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after buying an additional 226,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 85,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

