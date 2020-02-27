ING Groep NV Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.40. 378,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,747. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. BTIG Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

