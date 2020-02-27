ING Groep NV Makes New $1 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NLOK traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 519,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,876,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

