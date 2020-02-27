ING Groep NV Purchases 1,181 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $100.92. 680,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 47.12%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,353. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

