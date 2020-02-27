ING Groep NV Purchases 894 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.07. The stock had a trading volume of 531,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,340. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.12.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,268 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,843 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

