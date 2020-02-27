ING Groep NV Sells 133,582 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 133,582 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,313,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,700 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,869,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

NYSE F traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,928,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,706,584. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 352.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

