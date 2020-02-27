ING Groep NV Sells 80,039 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,039 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.82. 1,593,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,319. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,771 shares in the company, valued at $461,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,199 shares of company stock worth $26,821,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.