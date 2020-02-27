ING Groep NV Takes $1.03 Million Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,691.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 148,710 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 80.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.62. 3,406,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,937. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $63.09 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

