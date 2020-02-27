ING Groep NV Takes $1.06 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 16,052,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,739. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

