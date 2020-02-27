ING Groep NV Takes $1.36 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,559 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.33. 111,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,425. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

