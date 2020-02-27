ING Groep NV Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after buying an additional 398,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after acquiring an additional 259,033 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,763,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,876,000 after acquiring an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 559,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,867. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

