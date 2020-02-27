ING Groep NV Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 505,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

