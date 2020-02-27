Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE:INGR opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ingredion’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

