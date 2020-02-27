Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Ingredion’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

