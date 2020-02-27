Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innate Pharma an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innate Pharma stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Innate Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 29,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

