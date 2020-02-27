InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Short Interest Update

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the January 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in InnerWorkings by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in InnerWorkings in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in InnerWorkings in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in InnerWorkings by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INWK traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 108,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. InnerWorkings has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InnerWorkings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

