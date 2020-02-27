Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 182,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 84,725 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $2,831,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $96.93. 321,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,248. The company has a current ratio of 295.73, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,625 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,738.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at $23,666,934.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 370 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.21 per share, with a total value of $27,457.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 324,264 shares in the company, valued at $24,063,631.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,495 shares of company stock worth $331,446. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

