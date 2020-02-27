Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Inogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Inogen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

INGN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,122. Inogen has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.50 million, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Inogen had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 1,273.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 976,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 905,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,351,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the third quarter worth approximately $2,241,000.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.