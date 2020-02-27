Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. Inphi reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPHI. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

IPHI stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. Inphi has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,782.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Inphi by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

