Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 30th total of 14,720,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 4,134,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,220. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $589.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Inseego alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on INSG shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. National Securities cut shares of Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 6,363.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.