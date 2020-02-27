Insider Buying: Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00.

ASB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 2,579,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

