Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$11,781.00 ($8,355.32).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Karl Siegling acquired 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$21,690.00 ($15,382.98).

On Wednesday, February 19th, Karl Siegling acquired 8,536 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$6,214.21 ($4,407.24).

On Monday, February 17th, Karl Siegling acquired 8,211 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$5,977.61 ($4,239.44).

On Wednesday, February 12th, Karl Siegling acquired 10,300 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$7,591.10 ($5,383.76).

On Friday, February 14th, Karl Siegling acquired 7,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$5,709.60 ($4,049.36).

On Friday, February 7th, Karl Siegling acquired 10,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$7,400.00 ($5,248.23).

On Monday, February 10th, Karl Siegling acquired 4,400 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$3,256.00 ($2,309.22).

On Wednesday, February 5th, Karl Siegling acquired 7,200 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$5,832.00 ($4,136.17).

On Monday, February 3rd, Karl Siegling acquired 10,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$7,450.00 ($5,283.69).

On Thursday, January 30th, Karl Siegling acquired 6,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$4,560.00 ($3,234.04).

Shares of ASX CDM remained flat at $A$0.68 ($0.48) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 754,130 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.09 million and a PE ratio of 61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Capital Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of A$1.05 ($0.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Cadence Capital’s payout ratio is presently 363.64%.

Cadence Capital Company Profile

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

