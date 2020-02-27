Insider Buying: CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP Acquires 1,847 Shares of Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP Patricia B. Prichep bought 1,847 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $19,873.72.

Shares of CVM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 81,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,006. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on CEL-SCI in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

