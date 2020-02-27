Insider Buying: Exore Resources Ltd (ASX:ERX) Insider Purchases 289,285 Shares of Stock

Exore Resources Ltd (ASX:ERX) insider Travis Schwertfeger acquired 289,285 shares of Exore Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,935.67 ($12,720.33).

The company has a market cap of $33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.07. Exore Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of A$0.11 ($0.07).

About Exore Resources

Exore Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds a portfolio of exploration leases covering 126 square kilometers prospective area for spodumene lithium mineralization, including the Spodumenberget project, the Hamrånge project, and the Räggen project situated in Sweden.

