Insider Buying: Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Insider Purchases 21,790 Shares of Stock

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) insider Stephen Hill bought 21,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,338.70 ($23,644.47).

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.59. Globe International Limited has a 12-month low of A$1.44 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of A$2.29 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Globe International’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

About Globe International

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hardgoods for the board sports, street fashion, and work wear markets. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, Dwindle, Almost, Enjoi, Blind, Darkstar, Tensor, Dusters, and Impala Skates.

