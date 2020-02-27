Insider Buying: Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) insider Graham Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.49 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,870.00 ($60,191.49).

ASX:GNC traded down A$0.14 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$7.97 ($5.65). 1,338,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$8.05. Graincorp Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$7.18 ($5.09) and a fifty-two week high of A$9.96 ($7.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -16.13.

Get Graincorp alerts:

About Graincorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Graincorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graincorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.