Insider Buying: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CFO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,618.00, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRG. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $3,231,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.