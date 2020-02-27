Insider Buying: LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Purchases 15,500 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $208,785.00.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Samer Tawfik bought 131,646 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,715.48.

On Monday, December 9th, Samer Tawfik bought 171,631 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,361,033.83.

On Thursday, December 5th, Samer Tawfik purchased 342,959 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,838,260.24.

NASDAQ LMPX traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 140,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00. LMP Automotive Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on LMP Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

