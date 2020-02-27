Insider Buying: Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) CFO Purchases 32,230 Shares of Stock

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 15,205,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.94.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,262,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,356,000 after buying an additional 8,581,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,412,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after acquiring an additional 627,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 555,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,682,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,711,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 162,774 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.