Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) CFO Jeffrey M. Helf acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $18,920.00.

PCSB traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,162. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. PCSB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $329.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.35.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCSB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

