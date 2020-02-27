Insider Buying: Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,466.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.24. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $25.82.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Plains GP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,820,000 after purchasing an additional 599,056 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Plains GP by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,676 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,345,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $55,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.