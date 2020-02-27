Insider Buying: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $869,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,667,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,159,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Istar Inc. bought 60,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $3,354,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $783,750.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $789,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.57 per share, with a total value of $2,320,650.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $2,237,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.02 per share, with a total value of $2,160,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $703,050.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.52 per share, with a total value of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.56 per share, with a total value of $668,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.95 per share, with a total value of $659,250.00.

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.79. 271,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 0.42. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Safehold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.