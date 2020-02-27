Insider Buying: Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Purchases 41,000 Shares of Stock

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) insider Michael S. Gross acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $785,970.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 298,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,607. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $807.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 144,301 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

