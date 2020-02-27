Insider Buying: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Chairman Acquires 5,289 Shares of Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 5,289 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $80,498.58.

NASDAQ:SONA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,561. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $364.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 117,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

