Insider Buying: Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Director Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,393,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,630,818. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Transocean by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Argus lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.