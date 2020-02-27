Insider Buying: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) VP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 49,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,103. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.