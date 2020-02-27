Insider Buying: Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Glenn E. Moyer bought 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $23,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.55. 200,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,086. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. Univest Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UVSP shares. ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

