Insider Buying: Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,699,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,294,507. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

