Insider Buying: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WH traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. 2,658,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,077. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.