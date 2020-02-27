Insider Selling: Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) Insider Sells 18,405,588 Shares of Stock

Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) insider Trent Peterson sold 18,405,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.82), for a total value of A$47,302,361.16 ($33,547,773.87).

Adairs stock remained flat at $A$2.48 ($1.76) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,192 shares. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $419.31 million and a PE ratio of 14.76. Adairs Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.25 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of A$2.71 ($1.92). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$2.32 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.97.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Adairs’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Adairs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of homewares and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. The company's product range includes categories, such as quilt covers and coverlets, sheets, cotton flannelettes, pillowcases, quilts, pillows, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, blankets, nursery products, valances and bedwraps, bedspreads, mattress toppers, bath mats, bath robes and slippers, kids beach products and towels, cushions, throws, gifts and toys, wall arts, rugs, laundry and home care products, chairs, bedheads, storage and shelves, ottomans and bench seats, and tables, as well as pots and plants, gifts, baskets, throws, home décor and fragrance products, mirrors, lighting products, and tableware and pets products.

