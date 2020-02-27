Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Major Shareholder Sells 88,488 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder August Capital Management Vi, sold 88,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,822,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.01. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Several analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Fastly by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,935,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fastly by 645.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 12,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $17,390,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares in the last quarter. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

